GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) [Packers press release] — The Green Bay Packers signed WR Bo Melton and RB James Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, placed TE Luke Musgrave and RB Emanuel Wilson on injured reserve, and elevated FB Henry Pearson and S Benny Sapp III to the active roster for gameday. The transactions were announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Robinson, a Rockford, Illinois native who has had two stints on Green Bay’s practice squad this season, is a fourth-year player who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

He has played in 39 games with 32 starts for the Jaguars (2020-22) and New York Jets (2022) and also spent time with the New England Patriots and New York Giants this past offseason.

For his career, Robinson has 514 carries for 2,262 yards (4.4 avg.) and 18 touchdowns, plus 91 receptions for 617 yards (6.8 avg.) and five TDs. His six 100-yard rushing games from 2020-22 tied for No. 10 in the NFL over that span. Robinson posted 1,414 scrimmage yards in 2020, the most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie in the common-draft era.



Watch the Packers-Lions game on Fox 39 in Rockford starting at 11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.