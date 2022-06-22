GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–[Packers news release] The Green Bay Packers have announced the dates of practices that are open to the public for the 2022 Packers Training Camp, presented by Bellin Health. This marks Green Bay’s 77th training camp, a tradition that began in 1946 under Curly Lambeau.



As in the past, practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field and Packers Family Night will be at Lambeau Field. The times for practices that are open to the public will be announced at a later date.



With a theme of “Back to Football,” training camp kicks off with a practice on Wednesday, July 27. It will be the first of three open practices in four days as part of the opening week (July 28, 30).



The Packers will open the second week with three open practices (Aug. 1-2, 4) before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Friday, Aug. 5. Green Bay will have three open practices (Aug. 7-8, 10) before the first preseason game on Aug. 12 at the San Francisco 49ers.



Green Bay will finish off the open sessions of training camp with two joint practices (Aug. 16-17) with New Orleans, before facing the Saints at Lambeau Field on Aug. 19.



The Packers go on the road for the third and final preseason game at the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 25.



Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center.



The annual Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, is scheduled for Friday evening, Aug. 5, at Lambeau Field. The format will be a full practice to accomplish the team’s preparation goals for the regular season. The evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere, with use of the video boards featuring promotions by Pizza Ranch and other partners, a thunderstick giveaway courtesy of Bellin Health, Pizza Ranch and Walbec Group, gameday music and a fireworks show at the end of the night. The doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. and the team will take the field for warmups at 7 p.m. with practice starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Tickets again are mobile only and priced at $10, available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com.



Green Bay’s home preseason game, presented by Bellin Health, is slated for Aug. 19, vs. New Orleans. The Packers’ two road preseason contests are at San Francisco on Aug. 12 and at Kansas City on Aug. 25.



Important dates on the preseason calendar include:

Friday, July 15 – Packers 1K Kids Run (kids 10 years old and younger), presented by Polaris, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 16 – Packers 5K Run/Walk, presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field, 8 a.m.

Friday, July 22 – Rookie players report

Monday, July 25 – Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 26 – Veteran players report

Wednesday, July 27 – First practice, time TBD, Ray Nitschke Field

Friday, Aug. 5 – Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field

Wednesday, Aug. 17 – Last practice open to public, time TBD, Ray Nitschke Field



According to the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau and a 2010 study by AECOM, training camp, along with Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, could attract approximately 90,000 visitors from across the nation and as many as 20 foreign countries, with a total economic impact estimated at approximately $9 million.



The Packers will not be using training-camp arrangements at St. Norbert College again this summer due to construction projects that are upgrading residence halls on campus. Prior to 2020, St. Norbert College had hosted the Packers for training camp since 1958, with players residing in an on-campus residence hall and eating dinner in the college’s commons.



The Packers will use their facilities at Lambeau Field for their entire training-camp operations, including practice, meals and meetings.



Returning to Packers Training Camp this year will be the American Family Insurance DreamDrive bike tradition, which will take place in its typical format. Kids are invited to bring their bikes to each open practice day and offer the players a ride from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field. Due to construction on the east side of Lambeau Field, the bike path may be adjusted from the layout used in recent years. Further information about fan activities at Training Camp will be announced in the coming weeks.



For more information fans are encouraged to visit www.packers.com



