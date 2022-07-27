GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says he feels better, but won’t predict when he might play again as he recovers from a knee injury that’s now more than 1½ years old.

Bakhtiari has played just one game since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020. The left tackle underwent a third procedure on the knee during the offseason and was on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday as the Packers opened training camp.



The Packers placed him on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) List before the start of training camp.