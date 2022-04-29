(WTVO/WQRF)–The Packers came away with a potential big-play receiver afterall in the NFL Draft. They traded their two, late, second round picks Friday night to the Lions to jump up to the second pick in the second round, and they drafted North Dakota State’s Christian Watson.

Watson is a physical specimem. He’s 6’5 and he runs the 40 in 4.36. He also has a verticle leap of 38.5 inches. Watson averaged 20.4 yards per catch at North Dakota State. Had he played at a larger school he probably would have been a first-round pick.

Watson also is an excellent kick returner. Hs dad Tim is a former NFL safety who was drafted by the Packers in 1993.

In the third round Friday the Packers drafted UCLA offensive tackle Sean Rhyan. He was first team PAC-12 last season.