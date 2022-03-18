GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–The Green Bay Packers have traded WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first round pick (No. 22 overall) and a second round pick (No. 53 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Friday.



“It’s never easy moving on from a player and person the caliber of Davante Adams. We have so much respect for all that Davante gave on and off the field during his eight seasons in Green Bay as he was integral to all that we’ve accomplished,” said Gutekunst. “He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Packers and we look forward to him being enshrined into the Packers Hall of Fame one day. We wish nothing but the best for Davante, his wife Devanne and the rest of their family moving forward.”



Adams, originally a second-round pick by the Packers (No. 53 overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft, played in 116 games with 109 starts in eight seasons (2014-21) with Green Bay. In 2021, he set new single-season team records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) and became the first player in team history with three 100-catch seasons (2018, 2020-21).

Adams is the only player in league history with 115-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving TDs in back-to-back seasons (2020-21). Despite missing a game last season, Adams finished No. 3 in the league in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions and No. 5 in receiving TDs (11).

He has 31 career 100-yard receiving games, No. 2 in team history behind only WR James Lofton (32). Adams, who recorded seven 100-yard receiving games in 2020, set a single-season career high with eight 100-yard receiving games in 2021, becoming the first player in team history to have seven-plus 100-yard games twice in his career.



Adams was named first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press in 2021 as one of five unanimous first-team selections. He became the first Green Bay receiver to be selected All-Pro in back-to-back seasons since Sterling Sharpe in 1992-93. Adams also earned his fifth straight selection to the Pro Bowl last season (2017-21), making him only the second Packers WR to make five-plus consecutive Pro Bowls (Lofton, six in a row from 1980-85). Adams’ five career selections are tied with Sharpe for the second most by a WR in franchise history, trailing only Lofton (seven).