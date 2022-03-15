GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–[Packers news release] The Green Bay Packers have signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a contract extension. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Tuesday.



“We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay,” said Gutekunst. “His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster.”



Rodgers led the league for the fourth time in his career with a passer rating of 111.9 in 2021, joining Steve Young (six times), Roger Staubach (four) and Ken Anderson (four) as the only players to lead the NFL in rating at least four times since 1970. He threw for 37 touchdowns, marking his eighth regular season with at least 30 TD passes, the fifth most in NFL history (Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning, nine / Drew Brees, 10). Rodgers also set the NFL mark for the most games with multiple TD passes/zero INTs (13) in a single season in 2021. He has 24 games with multiple TD passes/zero INTs since 2020, topping Brady (19 in 2010-11) for the most over a two-season span in NFL history.



Rodgers was named NFL Most Valuable Player by The Associated Press and by the Pro Football Writers of America for the 2021 season. He became the fifth player in NFL history to win consecutive MVPs and ranks No. 2 with four AP MVP awards (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021), trailing only Manning’s five. It was Rodgers’ fourth overall PFWA MVP award (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021), tying him with Manning for the most in the history of the PFWA. Last season, Rodgers also earned All-Pro honors from the AP for the fifth time (first team in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021, second team in 2012) and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the 10th time in his career (2009, 2011-12, 2014-16, 2018-21), passing Favre and T Forrest Gregg for the most Pro Bowl selections by a Packer.



With Rodgers as the starting quarterback over the past 14 years, the Packers have made the playoffs 11 times, won the division eight times and won the Super Bowl once. Rodgers helped Green Bay become the first team in NFL history to win 13-plus regular-season games in three straight seasons (2019-21). Rodgers has 449 career passing TDs, passing Favre (442) in Week 16 of 2021 for the most in team history. His 449 TD passes as a Packer are the third most in NFL history by a QB with a single franchise (Brady, 541 with New England; Brees, 491 with New Orleans) and the fifth-most overall in league history.