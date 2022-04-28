GREEN BAY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Packers went into the first round of the NFL draft Thursday evening with two first-round picks and desperately in need of receivers. Instead they came away with two defensive players from national champion Georgia.

They used their first pick, the 22nd overall, on linebacker Quay Walker. Walker is 6’4, 241 pounds with good speed. He has run a 4.52 40-yard dash. Last season he had 67 tackles for the Bulldogs along iwth 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had 25 quarterback pressures. In the national championship game against Alabama he had eight tackles.

The Packers used the 28th pick of the first round on defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. Wyatt was named a second team All-American after recording 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks along with 27 quarterback pressures. He’s 6’3, 304 pounds, and he’s been clocked at 4.77 in the 40-yard dash.

The Packers have a thing for Georgia defenders. Last year they used their first-round pick on Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes.