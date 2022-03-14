GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) [Packers news release] –The Green Bay Packers have signed LB Preston Smith to a contract extension. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Monday.

“We are excited to have Preston continue his career with the Packers,” said Gutekunst. “Since coming to Green Bay, he has not only contributed with prodution on the field but has been a great presence in the locker room and a leader for this team.”

Smith has played in 48 regular-season games with 45 starts for Green Bay over the past three seasons while also starting all five postseason contests. He was the only player in the NFL with 25-plus sacks (49.5), five-plus INTs (five) and four-plus forced fumbles (seven) from 2015-21.

Last season, Smith (nine) teamed with Rashan Gary (9.5) to become just the second linebacker duo in team history (since 1982) to both register nine-plus sacks in the same season. Despite missing the first game of his career last season (Week 7), Smith registered a team-best nine tackles for a loss and ranked No. 2 on the Packers with 17 QB hits.

Smith ranked No. 2 on the team in tackles for a loss (seven), tied for No. 2 in QB hits (11) and tied for No. 3 in sacks (four) in 2020. He was named a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 after ranking No. 8 in the NFL with a career-best 12 sacks and finishing No. 2 on the team with 29 QB hits and 43 QB pressures. He teamed with LB Za’Darius Smith (13.5) in 2019 as the only duo in NFL history with 12-plus sacks each in their first season as teammates.