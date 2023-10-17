ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — James Robinson has already had brief NFL stints this year with the Patriots and the Giants, now he’s getting another shot with a third NFL team just three hours north of his hometown of Rockford.



Tuesday afternoon, the Packers signed Robinson to their practice squad. The Packers have had injury issues in their backfield, most notably with Aaron Jones.



Robinson has played in 39 NFL games in his career with the Jaguars and the Jets. He has rushed for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has also caught 91 passes for 617 yards and five touchdowns.



Robinson has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, most notably a torn Achilles tendon. Since then, he’s been unable to perform at the level he did his rookie season with the Jaguars when he rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns.



The Patriots signed him as a free agent in March, but he was released later in the spring. The Giants signed him, but they released him during the preseason.



