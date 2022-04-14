GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) [Packers news release]–The Green Bay Packers have signed WR Sammy Watkins. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Thursday.

Watkins, a 6-foot-1, 211-pound ninth-year player out of Clemson, was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round (No. 4 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played in 99 career regular-season games with 91 starts for Buffalo (2014-16), the Los Angeles Rams (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20) and Baltimore Ravens (2021), posting 348 career receptions for 5,059 yards (14.5 avg) and 34 TDs. Watkins has started six of the seven postseason contests he has played in, recording 26 receptions for 500 yards (19.2 avg) and a TD.

Since 2014, Watkins ranks No. 7 in yards per reception among NFL players with 300 or more catches. He is one of five wide receivers in the league with 300-plus receptions, 5,000-plus receiving yards, 30-plus receiving TDs and an average of 14.5-plus yards per catch since 2014.

While with Kansas City (2018-20), he was part of a team that won three consecutive AFC West titles, went to three straight AFC Championship games and made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances (2019-20), winning the title in 2019. Watkins’ 125 catches and 2,029 yards from 2014-15 were the most ever by a Bills player in their first two NFL seasons. He will wear No. 11 for the Packers.