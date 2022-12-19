GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)– —Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers aren’t giving up hope they can still reach the playoffs, even as they remain multiple games below .500.

A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night amid freezing conditions. The temperature was 15 degrees (minus-9 celsius) with a wind chill of 7 just before the opening kickoff.

“We’ve just been practicing a little bit better,” Rodgers said. “The energy’s been a little bit better. It’s hard to put your finger on it. We’ve played a couple of teams we should have beat, so that being said, it’s still tough to win in the league. And I’ve said it earlier, I think we can beat anybody. We can also lose to anybody. But when you win a couple in a row, it starts to give you some confidence.”

The Packers (6-8) likely must win out and get plenty of help to earn a fourth straight postseason berth. They visit Miami (8-6) on Sunday before hosting the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) and Detroit Lions (7-7) in their final two games.

“We know that we’re in a one-game season from here on out, from here until the end of the year,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

Dillon put Green Bay ahead for good with a tiebreaking 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also scored from 1 yard out in the third period. He ran for 36 yards on 11 carries before leaving the game midway through the second half to be evaluated for a concussion.

Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception to win his ninth straight “Monday Night Football” start, even though the four-time MVP acknowledge he’s at the stage of his career when these late kickoffs aren’t so much fun. The longest “Monday Night Football” winning streak by any starting quarterback is owned by Kenny Stabler, who won 11 straight from 1975-80.

“When you’re a young player, you dream about playing on Monday nights,” said Rodgers, who turned 39 earlier this month. “When you’re an older player, you want those noon games. So, it’s past my bedtime. I’m ready to go home and go to sleep.”

Rodgers’ lone touchdown pass was a 7-yarder to Jones, who rushed for 90 yards and had four catches for 36 yards.