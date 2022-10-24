ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford native James Robinson will be wearing a New York Jets uniform the next time he takes the field. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Jaguars have agreed to trade Robinson to the Jets for draft compensation.

The 5-2 Jets have a need for running back help because star rookie Breece Hall was lost for the remainder of the season Sunday with a torn ACL.

Robinson has seen his touches diminsh in recent weeks in Jacksonville. Sunday he had only one carry which was negated by a penalty. He didn’t have any receptions, and he was only targeted once.

Meanwhile, second-year running back Travis Etienne has played a much larger role in the Jaguars’ offense. The last three games he’s had more than 100 yards of total offense. Sunday against the Giants he rushed for 114 yards.

Monday, Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson was asked why Robinson didn’t see more action Sunday. Pederson inferred that Robinson wasn’t completely healthy.

“He has been dealing with some lower body issues. Preferably, I should say most of his knees right now, but listen he’s a big part of what we’re doing. We know Travis is playing right now too, and it doesn’t take anything away from James. It just so happens that in certain situations Travis is getting the ball, but as we move forward we’re always going to continue to find ways to get James going, in the mix, and he’s a big part of what we’re doing.”

This season Robinson made a remarkable comeback from a torn Achilles that he suffered last December. He has rushed for 340 yards (tied for 28th in the NFL) on 81 carries. He has rushed for three touchdowns.

Last season he rushed for 767 yards in 14 games and eight touchdowns before his injury. He also caught 31 passes for 222 yards.

In his rookie season 2020, Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. He also caught 49 passes for three more touchdowns.

Robinson was undrafted coming out of Illinois State University where he was the school’s second all-time leading rusher. In high school at Rockford Lutheran, Robinson set IHSA state records for career rushing yards and career touchdowns.