ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–James Robinson got his start in football playing in several youth leagues in Rockford as a child. Now he wants to help other Rockford youngsters develop their passion for football.

Robinson, of course, is now an NFL running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Rockford Lutheran High School graduate is now starting up a youth football league through the Northwest Community Center in Rockford. It will be called the James Robinson Football Foundation League.

It will be a tackle league for kids 12 and under. Games will be played on Saturdays starting this fall with the Northwest Community Center field serving as the home field.

Saturday parents were able to begin signing up their children for the league. Robinson wasn’t able to attend, but several of his family members were there. They say Robinson is excited about providing kids in his hometown another opportunity.

“He is so, so excited!” said his mother Latrica Saygo. “We have been talking about it for a while, like a long while. It means the world to him to be able to give back to the kids and have that same thing that he had when he was one of them.”

“He’s ready to give back,” said Robinson’s aunt Trinetta Holmes. “He wants the children to experience things that he’s experienced going through the process of just starting with giving back to them.”

There will be another registartoin day for the James Robinson Foundation Football League in April. The exact date hasn’t been determined yet.

Robinson is about to enter his third season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s coming off a torn achilles injury that he suffered late last season. His mother says Robinson’s rehab is coming along well.

“He is doing great. He’s out of the boot. He’s walking around. He’s going to the stadium every day, rehabbing. He’s able to, you know, balance on it a lot better. He’s doing good. His recovery is coming well.”

There is no timeline for when Robinson might be able to join his teammates on the practice field. Offseason OTAs and minicamps are highly unlikely.