ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford is going to have another player in the NFL this fall. Auburn High School graduate Vederian Lowe was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft Saturday by the Minnesota Vikings.

Lowe is an offensive left tackle who started the past five seasons for the Fighting Illini. He set a school record there by making 52 starts. He was named Honorable Mention All-Big 10 the last two years.

At Auburn High School Lowe helped the Knights reach the state quarterfinals in 2015 and 2016.

Lowe becomes the first player from RPS District 205 to be drafted since Guilford’s Carlos Polk was taken in the fourth round by the Chargers in 2001. Lowe is the first player from the NIC-10 to be drafted since Boylan’s Dean Lowry was taken by the Packers in the fourth round in 2016.