ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The final cutdown deadline for rosters in the NFL had a lot of players around the league holding their breath wondering if they would make the cut or not. Rockford native and Auburn High School graduate Vederian Lowe can exhale. He has made the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster.

Lowe was drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round of the NFL draft in April coming out of the University of Illinois where he started at left tackle for five years, and he set a school record for most career starts.

NFL teams rarely cut their own draft picks in the same year that those players were selected, but it does happen.

Lowe is listed as the third-string left tackle on the Vikings’ depth chart. He is one of ten offensive linemen who have made the 53-man roster which is what NFL teams will open the regular season with.

There will still be more roster shuffling in the coming days as teams add players who were released by other teams which will then require those teams to drop more players from their current roster.