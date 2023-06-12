ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native James Robinson is looking for his fourth NFL team in a year. He was released by the New England Patriots Monday.

Robinson had just signed a two-year contract with the Patriots as a free agent in March, but the money was not guaranteed. At the time he signed with the Patriots, Robinson was looking for a fresh start. During his first and only press conference in New England Robinson said this about his decision to go there. “It was just a good opportunity for me. I talked about it with my agent, my family. We just felt like it was the right move for us. When I got here talking to Bill O’Brien, the running back coach (actually offensive coordinator and QB coach) it just seemed like a good fit for me.”

A trade from the Jaguars to the Jets in the middle of last season didn’t pan out for Robinson. He was inactive for six of the Jets last seven games. In three NFL seasons, Robinson has rushed for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has also caught 91 passes for 617 yards and five touchdowns.

Robinson suffered a torn Achilles injury at the end of his second season in Jacksonville, but he made a quick recovery and was ready to go at the start of last season. He rushed for 340 yards and three touchdowns with them last season before he was traded.

In his rookie season of 2020, Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards for the Jaguars and he had seven rushing touchdowns. Robinson was undrafted coming out of Illinois State. In high school at Rockford Lutheran, he set the all-time rushing and touchdown records in the state of Illinois.