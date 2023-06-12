ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We’re only six weeks away from the start of NFL training camps. It’ll be camp number two for Rockford Auburn alumnus Vederian Lowe with the Minnesota Vikings.



Lowe was the Viking’s sixth round draft pick a year ago after shining for five seasons on the offensive line with the Fighting Illini. He spent most of last season on the Vikings’ practice squad before getting a chance toward the end of the season to suit up for four games. He saw extensive action at left tackle in their final game at Soldier Field against the Bears.



“I was just very blessed and very grateful to be in the position that I was in,” said Lowe this past Saturday before conducting a youth football camp in Rockford at his alma mater. “When it got to the backend of the season, and I started getting called up, and I was dressing for games and stuff like that. Then when I got to that last game my coach said, ‘You will most likely get in this game’. It was just something that I was very grateful for just to be able to say I played a snap in the NFL. Not many people can say that at all.”



Lowe made the most of his offseason working to build up his body and his mental grasp of the NFL game.



“Definitely just improving my strength. Playing on the O-line in the NFL everybody is strong. You have to make sure that you can keep up with the great players snap in and snap out. Making sure that my mind is right. The NFL offense is a different type of beast. There are so many different play calls and all those other things. I just want to make sure that I’m always constantly locked in.”



So what will Lowe’s approach be to training camp this year? Will he go in believing he has to fight for a roster spot or go in trying to convince the coaches that he’s ready for more action this year?



“Honestly, I’m going into it with the same approach I’ve always gone into my whole life playing ball, just being the best person that I can be day in and day out. Just making sure my coaches can trust me and count on me every snap.”



Lowe has a new teammate this year in Minnesota, and he’s from right here in Rockford now that Boylan graduate Dean Lowry is a Viking. Lowery, the former Packer, signed a free agent deal with the Vikings. The names Lowe and Lowry are right there beside each other on the Vikings’ roster on the team website.



“That’s actually crazy,” said Lowe. Just being in the NFL and being like, oh man that guy is from where I’m from as well. It’s insane. Just being able to see Dean every day. I was just chopping it up with him when he first got there. It’s just really, crazy to see that two guys from this area were able to get to this point and are on the same team.”



One change for Lowe this year, he’s no longer number 63 for the Vikings. He has back his old high school and college number of 79.