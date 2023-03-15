ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford native James Robinson will get another chance to restart his NFL career from Bill Belichick. The Rockford native and Lutheran High School graduate has reportedly agreed to a free agent deal with the New England Patriots.



ESPN reports Robinson has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million depending on how he performs. Robinson spent the first part of last season with the Jaguars before he was traded in mid-season to the Jets. There he quickly fell out of favor. He was a healthy inactive during the Jets’ last six games of the season. They allowed him to become a free agent.



Robinson finished the 2022 season with only 425 yards rushing.