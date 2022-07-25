JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTVO/WQRF) — Not much can keep Rockford native James Robinson from doing his thing on the football field, not even a torn achilles injury.

Monday he was on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars first training camp practice. He didn’t participate in the team and position drills with his teammates. The Jaguars are playing it safe. He worked out on the side of the field with one of the team’s trainers.

Reporters tweeted out multiple videos of Robinson moving fluidly. He’s made a remarkable recovery from his injury that happened in week 16 of last season. Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson is encouraged by what he’s seen.

“James is doing extremely well. You know, he’s going to be out here and over here. We’re just going to still take it slow with him and make sure he’s 100 percent or better.”

Last season before his injury, Robinson rushed for 767 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 222 yards. In 2020 as a rookie, Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards which tied him for fifth in the NFL.