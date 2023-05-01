ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Three Rockford area men will still get an opportunity with NFL teams despite going undrafted over the weekend.

As we reported Saturday night after the NFL Draft concluded, Freeport and Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh has signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.

Monday, another Freeport native Deion McShane was invited to the New York Giants rookie camp. McShane played running back at Freeport High School. From there he went to Northern Iowa University where he played receiver. Last season he was second on the team with 34 receptions for 526 yards and two touchdowns. One of those was a 72-yard catch showing the breakaway ability that allowed McShane to win three state championships in the hurdles at Freeport.

Also Monday, DeKalb native Cole Tucker was invited to the Minnesota Vikings rookie camp. Tucker played receiver at Northern Illinois University. Last fall, he led the Huskies with 45 receptions for 632 yards and four touchdowns.