ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Auburn graduate Vederian Lowe is now officially a professional, NFL football player. Friday morning he signed a rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune the contract is four years and it’s worth $3.86 million. It includes a signing bonus of $197,873.

The Vikings made the announcement official in the following tweet.



Lowe was drafted in the sixth round by the Vikings in the NFL Draft two weeks ago. He began participating in the Vikings weekend rookie camp Friday after signing.

Lowe was a two-time first team All NIC-10 offensive tackle at Auburn High School in 2015 and 2016. AT Illinois he started at tackle his freshman year in 2017, and he never left the line. He set an Illinois record by making 52 starts.