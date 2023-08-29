ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Vederian Lowe is on his way to his second NFL team in two years. The former Auburn Knight was traded by the Minnesota Vikings Tuesday to the New England Patriots.



The big offensive tackle goes to the Patriots in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2024. Lowe himself was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in 2022 out of Illinois.



As a rookie last season Lowe saw limited action in Minnesota. He appeared in four regular season games. He was on the field for 33 snaps on offense and on 20 snaps for special teams. He also played for four snaps in the Vikings’ playoff game.



At Auburn, Lowe was part of NIC-10 championship teams his junior and senior seasons. He was first-team all-conference both seasons.



At Illinois he started a school record 52 games in his five seasons there including a record 46 consecutive starts with the Fighting Illini.