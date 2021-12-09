Blackhawks Acquire Kurtis Gabriel for Defenseman Chad Krys

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Chad Krys. Gabriel has a $750,000 salary cap hit and is signed through the 2021-22 season. He is scheduled to meet the Blackhawks in Toronto.

Gabriel, 28, has one goal and one assist in 13 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League this season. The Newmarket, Ontario native has appeared in 49 career National Hockey League games and recorded five points (2G, 3A) with the Minnesota Wild (2015-17), New Jersey Devils (2018-19) and San Jose Sharks (2021). He posted NHL highs in goals (2), assists (2), points (4) and games played (22) during the 2018-19 campaign with the Devils. Gabriel appeared in four playoff games with the Wild during the 2016 postseason.

Originally drafted by the Wild in the third round (81st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Gabriel has registered 68 points (36G, 32A) in 332 career AHL games. The 6-foot-6, 212-pound forward posted an AHL personal best eight markers during the 2016-17 with the Iowa Wild. His nine helpers and 16 points in 2014-15 with Iowa were career highs.

Gabriel played with Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey from 2010-14, serving as their alternate captain during the 2013-14 season. He was a member of their team when the Attack won the 2011 OHL championship.

Krys played in 64 career AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs, scoring 15 points (2G, 13A). The Blackhawks are in Montreal to play the Canadiens tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT at Centre Bell. The game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago and heard on WGN Radio.