CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, a 2023 second-round pick (42nd overall) and a 2026 fourth-round pick (117th overall) from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations.



The Blackhawks currently have seven picks within the first three rounds of the 2023 NHL Draft (two first round, three second round and two third-round picks). Chicago also has one fourth, one fifth and one seventh round pick for a total of 10 selections in 2023.



Zaitsev, 31, has skated in 28 games with the Senators this season, notching five assists. He’s also played in five games with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.



The 6-foot-2, 192-pound blueliner has compiled 108 points (19G, 89A) in 426 career NHL games over seven seasons with the Ottawa Senators (2019-23) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-19). Zaitsev made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 campaign with the Maple Leafs, setting career highs in assists (32) and points (36). He has skated in 18 career postseason contests, tallying two helpers. He has also spent time in the Kontinental Hockey League, registering 95 points (32G, 63A) in 317 career regular-season games and 24 points (7G, 17A) in 51 postseason games.



“We are getting an NHL caliber defenseman and acquiring very valuable draft capital in this upcoming draft and beyond,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “Nikita gives us added depth on the right side and we anticipate him joining us soon.”



Internationally, the Moscow, Russia native won bronze with Russia in the 2016 and 2019 IIHF World Championships, and gold medals in the 2009 IIHF U18 World Championship and 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship.