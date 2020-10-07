Blackhawks add goaltender Drew Commesso on day two of NHL Draft

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Chicago Blackhawks might have come up with their goaltender of the future in day two of the NHL Draft Wednesday. They used their second round pick, the 46th overall, on goaltender Drew Commesso.

Commesso is 18-years old. He posted an 18-7-1 record for the USA National Team Development Program during the 2019-20 season with a 2.05 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and three shutouts in 30 contests.

He also appeared in 11 games in the USHL, notching an 8-2-0 record with a 2.01 GAA, .917 SV% and two shutouts. A native of Norwell, Mass., the 6-foot-2, 180-pound netminder represented Team USA at the 2018 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge.

Commesso told reporters in a Zoom interview Wednesday that he’s not a flashy goaltender. “I’m a very calm and efficient goalie. You don’t really find me scrambling or really making those crazy highlight reel saves much. I’d rather just make the simple save at my chest. I try to simplify the game as much as possible and be very efficient.”

Commesso is currently attending Boston University. He’ll continue to develop there before turning pro. He says he grew up a Boston Bruins fan and he had season tickets behind the net.

Following are all of the Blackhawks picks on day two.

Landon Slaggert, 18, skated for the USA National Team Development Program during the 2019-20 season tallying 24 points (13G, 11A) in 47 contests. His 13 goals ranked fifth among USNTDP players. He also appeared in 19 USHL games, recording six goals and four assists. A native of South Bend, Ind., the 6-foot, 183-pound forward skated in five games with the 2018 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge notching two goals and one assist for Team USA. He is currently attending the University of Notre Dame.



Wyatt Kaiser, 18, captained Andover High School in Minnesota and was a recipient of the 2020 Reed Larson Award for the top senior defenseman in Minnesota High School Hockey after tallying 43 points (11G, 32A) in 31 games. The 6-foot, 173-pound blueliner also skated in 11 games with Dubuque of the USHL, notching three assists. A native of Andover, Minn., Kaiser represented Team USA at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, appearing in four games. He is currently at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.



Michael Krutil, 18, skated in 19 games with HC Sparta Praha U20 of the Czech U20 League, recording three goals and two assists. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound defenseman also appeared in one contest with Sparta of the Czech Extraliga and eight games with Litomerice of the Czech Second League, tallying a helper during the 2019-20 season. A native of Prague, Czech Republic, Krutil represented his country in the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, skating in five games.



Isaak Phillips, 19, skated for the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2019-20 season, recording 26 points (9G, 17A). The Barrie, Ontario natives 26 points ranked second among Sudbury defenseman. Over two seasons (2018-20) with the Wolves, the 6-foot-2, 193-pound defenseman tallied 40 points (12G, 28A) in 131 games. Phillips also skated for Team Jamaica in the U20 Team Elite Prospect Tournament in 2018.



Chad Yetman, 20, skated with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2019-20 season, notching 74 points (43G, 31A) in 61 games. A native of Whitby, Ontario, Yetman’s 43 goals led the Otters and finished eighth in the OHL, while his 74 points ranked second on Erie. The forward has spent the last three seasons (2017-20) with Erie, totaling 147 points (73G, 74A) in 185 games.



Louis Crevier, 19, skated in 59 games for the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL during the 2019-20 campaign, tallying 21 points (10G, 11A). The 6-foot-8, 209-pound defenseman has appeared in two games with Chicoutimi this season, his third with the club (2018-Current). The Quebec City, Quebec native has totaled 10 goals and 15 assists in 105 games with the Sagueneens.



