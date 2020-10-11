Blackhawks deal Saad, Gilbert to Avalanche for Zadorov, Lindholm

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 05: Brandon Saad #20 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93 of the Edmonton Oilers battle along the boards during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 05, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Brandon Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert.

The Blackhawks will retain $1,000,000 of Saad’s $6,000,000 salary in 2020-21. Zadorov signed his qualifying offer of $3,200,000 that runs through the 2020-21 season prior to the trade. Lindholm’s two-way contract has a salary cap hit of $742,500 and he is signed through the 2020-21 season.

Zadorov skated in 64 games with the Avalanche last season, tallying four goals and nine assists. He also appeared in 15 postseason contests, tallying three goals and two assists. Over seven National Hockey League seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and Avalanche, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound defenseman has totaled 75 points (22G, 53A) in 356 games. He’s also skated in 33 playoff contests, notching four goals and four assists, all with Colorado.

Originally drafted by the Sabres in the first round (16th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Zadorov made his NHL debut during the 2013-14 season with Buffalo. He had his best season during the 2017-18 campaign with the Avalanche, recording career highs in points (20), goals (7), assists (13) and games played (77). A native of Moscow, Russia, Zadorov helped Team Russia to a bronze medal in the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

Lindholm split the season between the Avalanche and the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. He appeared in four games with the Avalanche last season, tallying a helper, and skated in 45 contests with the Eagles, recording one goal and two assists.

Originally drafted by the Avalanche in the fifth round (144th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Lindholm has appeared in 66 career NHL games with Colorado, tallying five assists. He’s also skated in 164 AHL games, totaling four markers and 20 helpers. A native of Skelleftea, Sweden, Lindholm appeared in a career-high 48 games with the Avalanche during the 2017-18 season, tallying a career-high four assists.

Saad recorded 33 points (21G, 12A) last season with Chicago. In 588 career NHL games with Chicago and Columbus, he’s recorded 347 points (169G, 178A). Gilbert split last season between Chicago and the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. He skated in 21 games with Chicago, tallying one goal and two assists, and appeared in 30 games with Rockford, notching a marker and six helpers.