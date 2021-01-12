Blackhawks extend Colliton’s contract; show faith in their young coach

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks moved on from team President John McDonough. They moved on from goaltender Corey Crawford. They are not moving on from head coach Jeremy Colliton.

Tuesday the Blackhawks announced they have given Colliton a two-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season to remain their head coach. The extension comes on the eve of the Blackhawks season opener in Tampa and on the eve of Colliton’s 36th birthday.

Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was high on Colliton’s coaching ability when Bowman promoted Colliton from the Rockford IceHogs to the Blackhawks on November 6, 2018. Two and a half years later Bowman’s opinion of Colliton hasn’t changed.

“I think Jeremy’s strength as a coach is his communication and his relationship with younger players and that’s something that we’re going to need as we go forward,” said Bowman in a Zoom Conference with reporters. “We’re going to need those young players to take a step in their career and Jeremy’s embraced that.”

“Certainly I’m excited about it,” said Colliton of the contract extention, “And grateful for the trust that they’re showing in me, and we’re just going to continue on working.”

Last season Colliton helped guide the Blackhawks to a postseason series win over the Edmonton Oilers. At 35 years, 201 days at the time Colliton became the youngest NHL head coach to win a Stanley Cup Playoff game since Paul Maurice in 1999 won a series at the age of 32 with Carolina.

In the 2017-18 season Colliton guided the IceHogs to the AHL’s Western Conference Finals, a run that impressed Bowman.