Blackhawks game with Flames postponed

NEW YORK, NY (WTVO/WQRF)–The National Hockey League announced Monday that as a result of six Calgary Flames Players and one staff member entering the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, concern with continued spread, and the likelihood of additional positive cases in the coming days, the team’s games will be postponed at least through Thursday, Dec. 16. The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, the NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.



The Flames were scheduled to play the Blackhawks Monday night in Chicago.

As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames regular season schedule.

The Flames organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies.