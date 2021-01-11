Blackhawks make roster cuts; assign players to the Rockford IceHogs

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Blackhawks news release]–The Chicago Blackhawks have made the following roster moves today:

The following players were assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League: Forwards Andrei Altybarmakian, Evan Barratt, Matej Chalupa, MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Cam Morrison, Tim Soderlund, Michal Teply and defensemen Chad Krys and Alec Regula.

The following player was released from camp: Forward Michael Krutil.

The following player was released from their PTO: goaltender Cale Morris.

The Chicago Blackhawks open the 2020-21 regular season on the road in Tampa Bay against the Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. CT.