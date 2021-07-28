Blackhawks make some major moves on a busy Wednesday

CHICAGO, IL (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks had a busy Wednesday announcing several player moves.

They agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension wiht defenseman Seth Jones. They signed free agent defenseman Jake McCabe to a four-year contract. They traded defenseman Brent Seabrook to the Lightning for forward Tyler Johnson, and they traded defenseman Nikita Zadorov to Calgary for a third round draft pick in 2022.

Jones, 26, is a four-time National Hockey League All Star and was named to the league’s Second All-Star Team after the 2017-18 season where he set career highs in goals (16), assists (41) and points (57) with the Columbus Blue Jackets. That point total shared 10th among league blueliners.



A native of Arlington, Texas, Jones led Blue Jacket defensemen with 28 points (5G, 23A) during the 2020-21 season. His 25:14 of time on ice time per game this past year was fifth in the National Hockey League. It was the third consecutive season that he has averaged more than 25:00 of TOI.

McCabe, 27, notched three points (1G, 2A) in 13 regular-season games with the Buffalo Sabres last season. He was an alternate captain for the Sabres in each of the past two seasons. McCabe posted career highs in assists (17), points (20) and blocks (114) and time on ice per game (20:42) in 76 games during the 2016-17 campaign.



The University of Wisconsin alum was drafted by Buffalo in the second round (44th overall) of the 2012 National Hockey League Draft. In 353 career regular-season games with the Sabres, McCabe registered 77 points (18G, 59A).

Johnson is signed through the 2023-24 season ($5,000,000 salary cap hit).

“I would first like to thank Brent for his cooperation in this process,” said Stan Bowman, President of Hockey Operations. “Throughout his career, Brent put his team first and we appreciate all his many accomplishments with and contributions to the Chicago Blackhawks. He will be remembered as a champion and will always be a part of the Blackhawks family.



“Tyler Johnson adds a large amount of skill and depth to our offense. His versatility across the lineup, two-way play and championship experience throughout his career make our lineup stronger. We look forward to watching the immediate impact he will have on our team.”

Johnson, 30, has won consecutive Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, posting four goals and three assists during the 2021 postseason. He was named to the 2015 NHL All-Star Game and finished the 2015 playoffs with a league-high 13 goals. He also shared first with Patrick Kane with 23 points during that postseason.

