CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Blackhawks News Release]–The Chicago Blackhawks Friday acquired Tampa Bay’s conditional first round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as forwards Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh in exchange for forward Brandon Hagel and Chicago’s 2022 fourth round draft pick and 2024 fourth round draft pick.

“I said a few weeks ago that we are rebuilding, and this is clearly the start of that,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “Getting two first round draft picks as well as two, young, NHL players helps us kickstart that process in a major way. We know that Brandon Hagel was a fan favorite—our fans loved him for all the reasons we loved him—and we know he be successful with the Lightning.”

Katchouk, 23, has appeared in 38 games with Tampa Bay this season—his first in the National Hockey League—scoring six points (2G, 4A). He scored his first NHL goal on Dec. 5, 2021 at Philadelphia. Prior to joining the Lightning this season, Katchouk spent the previous three seasons with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, posting 36 goals and 53 assists in 164 games from 2018-2021.

He was originally selected in the second round (44th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Lightning. A native of Vancouver, Katchouk represented Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championships, winning a gold medal, and scoring six points (3G, 3A) in seven games.

Raddysh, 24, is also in his first NHL season and has appeared in 53 games, scoring five goals, and adding seven assists. For the previous three seasons, he appeared in 159 games with Syracuse, scoring 49 goals and adding 61 assists. Raddysh is a native of Caledon, Ontario and was also on the gold medal-winning 2018 World Junior team, scoring two goals and three assists in seven games.

He played juniors for the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (2014-18) where he was teammates with current Blackhawks forwards Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome. He was originally selected in the second round (58th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The conditions surrounding Tampa Bay’s first round picks are as follows: the first-round picks are top-10 protected. Should Tampa Bay’s 2023 first round pick be in the top 10, Tampa will instead transfer their own, unprotected first round pick in 2025 to Chicago. In the event both of Tampa Bay’s 2023 and 2024 picks are in the top ten, then Tampa Bay will transfer their unprotected first round picks in 2025 and 2026 to Chicago.