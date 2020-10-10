Blackhawks sign Dominik Kubalik to a contract extension

EDMONTON, AB – FEBRUARY 11: Dominik Kubalik #8 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on February 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Dominik Kubalik on a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2021-22 season. The deal has a $3,700,000 salary cap hit.

A Calder Trophy finalist last season, Kubalik tallied 46 points (30G, 16A) during his rookie campaign. He became just the fifth Blackhawks’ rookie to score 30 goals in a season. His 30 markers ranked first among National Hockey League rookies and finished second among Blackhawks skaters.

Kubalik, 25, made his National Hockey League debut on Oct. 4 and recorded his first NHL point, his first NHL goal, on Oct. 10 vs. SJS. He netted a goal in five straight games, the second longest rookie goal streak in team history, from Jan. 5-14 and had a career-long 6-game point streak (7G, 3A) from Jan. 2-14 en route to being named the NHL Rookie of the Month for January after leading all rookies with 10 goals and 14 points.

A native of Plzen, Czech Republic, Kubalik represented his country at the 2018 Olympic Games, notching two goals. He also skated in 10 games during the 2019 World Championships, tallying 12 points (6G, 6A) and the 2018 World Championships, notching eight points (3G, 5A).