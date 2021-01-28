Blackhawks sign former Red Wing defenseman Madison Bowey

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 10: Madison Bowey #74 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on January 10, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks announced have agreed to terms with defenseman Madison Bowey on a two-year contract that runs through the 2021-22 season.

Bowey, 25, posted career highs in assists (14), points (17) and games played (53) for the Detroit Red Wings last season. He was originally selected by the Washington Capitals in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2013 National Hockey League Draft.

Bowey played two seasons (2017-19) with the Capitals prior to being traded to the Red Wings on Feb. 22, 2019. The blueliner was a member of the Capitals when they won the 2018 Stanley Cup. He registered 12 helpers in 51 regular-season games that season. Bowey has 39 points (5G, 34A) in 154 career regular-season NHL games.

Over parts of four seasons (2015-18, 2019) in the American Hockey League, Bowey has recorded 52 points (9G, 43A) in 114 regular-season games for the Hershey Bears and Grand Rapids Griffins. He has added two goals and eight helpers in 31 Calder Cup Playoff games.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Bowey helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship. He tallied four points (1G, 3A) in seven games during the tournament