Blackhawks sign forward Lucas Wallmark

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Lucas Wallmark on a one-year contract that runs through the 2020-21 season.
Wallmark, 25, split this past season between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers. He skated in 60 games with Carolina, tallying 23 points (11G, 12A), and seven games with Florida, notching a goal and an assist. His 12 total markers were a career high. Wallmark also skated in two playoff contests with the Panthers.
Originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Wallmark has appeared in 167 National Hockey League games with Carolina and Florida, recording 56 points (23G, 33A). The 6-foot, 178-pound forward has also skated in 17 playoff contests with the Hurricanes and Panthers, tallying five points (1G, 4A).