Blackhawks sign forward Mattias Janmark

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks announced have agreed to terms with forward Mattias Janmark on a one-year contract that runs through the 2020-21 season.

Janmark, 27, skated in 62 games for the Dallas Stars last season, notching 21 points (6G, 15A). He also appeared in 26 postseason contests, recording one goal and seven assists, helping the Stars to the Stanley Cup Final.

A 6-foot-1, 196-pound forward, his eight postseason points and seven assists were a career high.

Originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (79th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Janmark made his National Hockey League debut with the Stars on Oct. 8, 2015, tallying a marker.

In 297 career NHL games with Dallas, he’s recorded 109 points (46G, 63A).

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Janmark helped Team Sweden to a gold medal in the 2018 IIHF World Championship, recording 10 points (4G, 6A). His 10 points ranked third for his country and shared ninth in the tournament.