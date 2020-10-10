Blackhawks sign goaltender Subban to a two-year contract

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –One day after announcing they wouldn’t resign goaltender Corey Crawford the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with goaltender Malcolm Subban on a two-year contract. The deal runs through the 2021-22 season with a $850,000 salary cap hit.

Subban, 26, was acquired by the Blackhawks with a 2020 second-round pick (46th overall, G Drew Commesso) and Slava Demin from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for goaltender Robin Lehner on Feb. 24, 2020. He appeared in one game with the Blackhawks last season and 20 contests with the Golden Knights, notching a 9-7-3 record, a 3.18 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.



Subban will most likely head into training camp next season as the favorite for the number one goaltender job. He’ll get competition from Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen. Subban, in a Zoom conference, said he’s ready for the challenge.



“I think I’ve been preparing for it for a long time now You know I think you’ve just got to keep working hard. You put the work in to get the opportunity and obviously it’s three great goaltenders with Deels and Lanks so obviously it’s some good competition. We’ve gotten to know each other a bit in the bubble there and, you know, they’re great guys, and I think our one goal is whatever opportunity we get is to help the team win, and that’s the most important thing.”

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Subban was originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the first round (24th overall) of the 2012 National Hockey League Draft. In 66 NHL career games with Boston, Vegas and Chicago, the netminder holds a 30-21-7 record with a 2.97 GAA and a .899 SV%. Subban had his best season of his career during the 2017-18 season with Vegas when he won a career-high 13 games (13-4-2) in a career-high 22 appearances, notching a career-low 2.68 GAA and a career-high .910 SV%.