Blackhawks take Lukas Reichel in first round of the NHL Draft

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks selected Lukas Reichel of Eisbären Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 National Hockey League Draft.

As a rookie for Eisbären Berlin of the DEL, Germany’s top professional league, Reichel recorded 24 points (12G, 12A) in 42 games during the 2019-20 season. The 18-year-old skated against the Blackhawks as a part of the 2019 National Hockey League Global Series Challenge at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany on Sept. 29, 2019.

Prior to joining Eisbären’s professional team, Reichel split the 2018-19 season between Eisbären Juniors Berlin U17 and U20 teams. He appeared in four games with the U17 club, notching six points (3G, 3A) in four games and skated in 32 games with the U20 team, recording 42 points (11G, 31A) in 32 games. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward also appeared in five postseason games with the U20s, tallying seven points (3G, 4A).

A native of Nurnberg, Germany, Reichel represented Team Germany at the 2020 World Junior Championship where he notched five points (3G, 2A) in seven games. He also helped Germany to a gold medal in the 2019 Under-18 World Championship where he tallied three goals and two assists in five games.

Reichel comes from a hockey background as his father, Martin, a German Hockey Hall of Fame member, was drafted No. 37 overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1992 NHL Draft and played 20 seasons of professional hockey in Germany. His uncle, Robert Reichel, also skated in 830 career NHL games and won a gold medal for the Czech Republic at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

The Blackhawks are slated to make six selections on Day 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft. The 2020 NHL Draft presented by EA SPORTS NHL 21 will continue with Rounds 2-7 scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 7 (NHLN, SN1).