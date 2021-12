CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 27: Malcolm Subban #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks minds the net against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the United Center on April 27, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Lightning defeated the Blackhawks 7-4. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have traded goaltender Malcolm Subban to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations.

Subban played in five games this season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, going 2-2-1 with a 3.38 GAA and .893 save percentage. In 17 career games with the Blackhawks, Subban posted a 6-8-1 record, 3.20 GAA and .900 save percentage.