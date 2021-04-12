Chicago Blackhawks make four deals before the trade deadline

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Blackhawks made flurry of trades before the NHL trade deadline Monday.

One deal had them sending forward Matthew Highmore to the Vancouver Canucks for forward Adam Gaudette. Gaudette is 24 years old. He has four goals and three assists in 33 games with the Canucks this season.

A second trade had the Blackhawks sending forward Carl Soderberg to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Josh Dickinson and the rights to forward Ryder Rolston. Dickson has split time the last three seasons with Colorado of the AHL and Utah of the ECHL. Rolston just completed his freshman season at the University of Notre Dame.

In a third trade the Blackhawks made a three-team deal with Vegas and San Jose. The Blackhawks picked up Vegas’s second-round draft pick in 2021 and Vegas’s third-round pick in 2022. Center Mattias Janmark leaves Chicago and ends up with the Sharks. Defenseman Nick DeSimone goes to Vegas from the San Jose along with a fifth-round pick.

In a fourth trade the Blackhawks traded defenseman Madison Bowey and a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 to Vancouver for the Canucks fourth-round pick in 2021.