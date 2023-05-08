ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Only weeks after parting with legendary stars Patrick Kane and Jonthan Toews the Chicago Blackhawks will have a new star to build around. 17-year-old center Connor Bedard is likely to be wearing a Blackhawks sweater after the franchise won the NHL’s Draft Lottery Monday night.

The Blackhawks, after finishing with the third worst record in the NHL in the regular season, had an 11.5% chance of landing the top pick. After picks three through 16 were revealed in the lottery it came down to the Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks, the team that finished with the worst record in the league, for the top pick. The Blackhawks got it.

Bedard has drawn comparisons to some of the NHL’s biggest stars Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. He dominated in the Western Hockey League this season with the Regina Pats leading the lead with 143 points on 71 goals and 72 assists.

The Blackhawks will have eight picks overall in the first three rounds of the upcoming Draft. Additionally, with two selections in the first round, the 2023 NHL Draft will mark the eighth time in franchise history that the Blackhawks have had multiple first-round picks.

The 2023 NHL Draft will be held from June 28 – 29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.