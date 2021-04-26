Concussions force Blackhawks Andrew Shaw into early retirement

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Another member of the Blackhawks Stanley Cup championship teams is hanging up his sweater and skates. Forward Andrew Shaw announced his retirement Monday after 10 NHL seasons.

At age 29 Shaw wasn’t ready to retire, but doctors advised him to do so following his latest concussion. Shaw has suffered multiple concussions in his career. The latest has kept him out of action since early February.

“There comes a time when every athlete needs to realize when their health is a priority and a future with their family is what is most important. That point for me is now,” said Shaw in a video announcing his decision. “After several concussions, doctors have strongly recommended I stop playing the game that I love. For once in my life, I am going to listen.”

“I will miss the locker room and my teammates from both Chicago and Montreal. I hope they will miss me too. Though I might have been excessively loud, pulled a prank once or twice and given you a hard time, I always prided myself on keeping the mood light and being the best teammate I could be. It was a pleasure competing with you night in and night out.”

In his NHL career Shaw piled up 116 goals, 131 assists and 573 penalty minutes during seven seasons in Chicago and three with Montreal.