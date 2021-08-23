Former Rockford IceHog Jimmy Hayes dead at the age of 31

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Rockford IceHog forward Jimmy Hayes has died at the age of 31. He was pronounced dead Monday morning when authorities were called to his home in Massachusetts.
The cause of death has not be made public.
Hayes played in the NFL the Blackhawks, Bruins, panthers and Devils before retiring in 2019. He played in 334 NHL games scoring 54 goals and adding 55 assists.
Hayes played with the Rockford IceHogs for parts of three seasons. He was named the IceHogs “Man of the Year” following the 2012-13 season.
Jimmy Hayes-Rockford IceHogs
2010-11: 7 games, 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points
2011-12: 33 games, 7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points
2012-13: 67 games, 25 goals, 20 assists, 45 points
The IceHogs posted the following tweet Monday.
The Blackhawks posted the following tweet.
Hayes is survived by his wife Kristen and two sons.