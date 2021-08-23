Former Rockford IceHog Jimmy Hayes dead at the age of 31

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 29: Jimmy Hayes #39 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates past Colby Armstrong #9 of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the United Center on February 29, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Maple Leafs 5-4. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Rockford IceHog forward Jimmy Hayes has died at the age of 31. He was pronounced dead Monday morning when authorities were called to his home in Massachusetts.

The cause of death has not be made public.

Hayes played in the NFL the Blackhawks, Bruins, panthers and Devils before retiring in 2019. He played in 334 NHL games scoring 54 goals and adding 55 assists.

Hayes played with the Rockford IceHogs for parts of three seasons. He was named the IceHogs “Man of the Year” following the 2012-13 season.

Jimmy Hayes-Rockford IceHogs

2010-11: 7 games, 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points

2011-12: 33 games, 7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points

2012-13: 67 games, 25 goals, 20 assists, 45 points

The IceHogs posted the following tweet Monday.



We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Hayes.



He made an incredible impact on our Stateline community over parts of four seasons from 2010-14 and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZSVA6Uw1UU — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) August 23, 2021

The Blackhawks posted the following tweet.

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jimmy Hayes.



His warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans. We’re proud of the memories he made in Chicago, including making his NHL debut in 2011. Sending our thoughts and prayers to his family❤️ pic.twitter.com/gP8357luB9 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 23, 2021

Hayes is survived by his wife Kristen and two sons.