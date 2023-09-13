CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Yes, hockey season is rapidly approaching. The first sign of that came in Chicago Wednesday when the Blackhawks gathered for Prospect Camp.



Some of the prospects include Colton Dach, Marcel Marcel, Ryder Rolston, Samuel Savoie, Allan Nolan, Louis Crevier, Kevin Korchinski and Drew Commesso.



Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen was also as the camp helping to get these guys up-to-speed and ready for what’s to come in the next few weeks.



“For us, it’s (about) getting them ready for camp as well, right,” said Sorensen during a press conference. It’s getting them into the game mode, creating good habits right off the get-go here, so they have a little bit advantage coming into (training) camp. You know, some of the older guys have been around. They know what it’s all about, and some of these younger guys are coming in just to understand that, hey, when camp starts, you have to be ready to go. So, I think this is a really good tune-up for them.”



Blackhawks top draft pick Connor Bedard wasn’t in Chicago Wednesday. He was at the NHL’s Media Tour in Nevada. Bedard will join the rest of the prospect Thursday. This weekend they’ll all be in St. Paul, Minnesota for the tom Kurvers Prospect Camp where they’ll play games Saturday and Sunday against prospects from the Blues and the Wild.



Training camp for the Blackhawks will begin one week from Thursday. They’ll open the regular season October 10 in Pittsburgh. The Blackhawks home opener will be October 21 against the defending Stanley Cup Champions the Vegas Golden Knights.

