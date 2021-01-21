IceHogs’ Entwistle and Johnson join Blackhawks’ taxi squad

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Reese Johnson have been re-assigned to the Blackhawks and join the taxi squad.

Entwistle, 21, begins his second professional season after earning the IceHogs’ Most Improved Player award last season, finishing second among IceHogs rookies and fourth in team scoring with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 56 games.

Johnson, 22, also starts his second professional season after posting eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) in 52 games with the IceHogs during his rookie campaign last year. His 63 penalty minutes were third-most on the team and fifth among AHL rookies.