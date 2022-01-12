IceHogs’ Lukas Reichel gets his first call-up to the Blackhawks

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Blackhawks 2020 first round draft pick forward Lukas Reichel has earned his first call-up to the Blackhawks from the Rockford IceHogs. He has been assigned to their taxi squad.

That was one in a series of moves announced by the Blackhawks Wednesday.



Reichel, 19, was the 17th overall pick in the 2020 National Hockey League Draft. He shares third among AHL rookies and leads IceHogs skaters with 11 goals during the 2021-22 campaign. Reichel’s 20 points share ninth among AHL rookies and also leads Rockford. The Nürnberg, Germany native was recently named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 9 after registering six points (3G, 3A) in two Rockford victories.



The Chicago Blackhawks also announced the following roster moves:

Removed goaltender Kevin Lankinen from COVID-19 protocol and assigned him to the active roster.

Assigned defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to the taxi squad from the active roster.

Re-assigned forwards Kurtis Gabriel, Mike Hardman and Josiah Slavin and goaltenders Cale Morris and Arvid Söderblom to Rockford.

Lankinen has appeared in 11 games with the Blackhawks this season.