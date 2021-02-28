Kane scores 400th goal as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 7-2

Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. It was 400th goals from Patrick Kane. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal, Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 44 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks closed out a successful February in style, beating the Detroit Red Wings 7-2. Kane and Alex DeBrincat got loose for a 2-on-1 midway through the third period. The 32-year-old Kane kept the puck, waited for sprawled Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek to slide by him and then beat Thomas Greiss on the stick side for his team-best 11th of the season. Kane pumped both of his arms after becoming the 100th NHL player to reach 400 goals.

