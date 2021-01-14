My Take: A new reality for the Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For a decade the Blackhawks provided us with lots of excitement. Then the erosion set in. Coach Q was gone, and now it’s more apparent then ever that the Blackhawks are fooling themselves if they think they can compete for another Stanley Cup any time soon.

Going into this season I had low expectations for the team, primiarly because the Blackhawks don’t have a proven NHL goaltender. Also they’re very young and because of key injuries to Kirby Dach and whatever it is that’s ailing Jonathan Toews. Thursday Toews was placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve, so we might not see him at all this season.

The Blackhawks were dominated in their opener Wednesday night in Tampa losing to the Lightning 5-1. The Lightning are an elite team, the defending Stanley Cup Champions, so that has to be taken into account, but it was still a discouraging start.

After that outing I could envision things getting so bad for the Blackhawks this season that they might contend for the top pick in the NHL Draft this summer with the worst record in the league, especially if the goaltenders don’t come through.

If you’re a Blackhawks’ fan don’t get caught up in the team’s record this season. You’ll likely go crazy doing that or become completely apathetic. My advice is to watch for the growth of the young players on the roster…Alex DeBrincat, Dominik Kubalik, Pius Suter, Adam Boqvist, Ian Mitchell and a few others.

The present for the Blackhawks might not be pretty, but those young guys could provide some hope for the future.