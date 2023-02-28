ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The biggest piece of the Chicago Blackhawks’ dynasty is moving on from the organization. According to ESPN Patrick Kane has been traded to the New York Rangers for two draft picks.

Kane helped the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups after he was selected with the first overal lpick in the 2007 draft. He is arguably the greatest player in Blackhawks’ history. He has scored 446 goals and accounted for 1,225 points in his career. He is the second leading scorer in franchise history behind Stan Mikita who had 1,467 points.

Kane has been on a hot streak recently. He has scored seven goals in his last four games played. Kane is 34 years old. He was in the final year of his contract with the Blackhawks.

According to ESPN, one of the draft picks the Blackhawks will receive in the trade is a 2023 second-round pick that could become a first-round pick in 2024 or 2025 if the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Finals this season. The other draft pick the Blackhawks will receive is a fourth-round pick this year.

With the Rangers, Kane will be reunited with his former Blackhawks’ teammate Aremti Panarin.

ESPN reports the Blackhawks will make the announcement official later Tuesday afternoon after the Rangers have cleared up salary cap space to take on Kane.