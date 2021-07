Seattle, WA. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NHL’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, held their expansion draft tonight and selected former Chicago Blackhawk and Rockford Icehog John Quenneville.

Quenneville appeared in 16 games in the 2020-21 season with Rockford, recording one goal and one assist.

The right-winger will now look to make the Kraken roster come the start of the NHL season.