Toews to miss Blackhawks training camp with medical issue

DALLAS, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 23: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at American Airlines Center on February 23, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews won’t be taking the ice when the Blackhawks open up training camp this Sunday. Toews is dealing with a medial issue. The Blackhawks announced Tuesday there is no timetable for Toews to rejoin the team.

Toews shed some light on what he’s dealing with in the following statement he released Tuesday.

“This offseason, I’ve been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic. I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition.

Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp. I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn’t be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition.”

“To Blackhawks fans, I will continue to do whatever I can to get back on the ice and return to play the game I love for the team I love. I will not be making any further comment at this time and ask everyone to please respect my privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”

Chicago Blackhawks President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman also released a statement.

“Jonathan’s health is our top priority as he deals with this medical issue,” said Bowman. “The Chicago Blackhawks organization and our medical staff will provide all necessary resources to help him return to playing hockey. While he will not report to training camp on January 3 and will be out indefinitely, we will continue to support him as he is an important part of our family. I’ve been in regular communication with Jonathan recently and will continue that as he takes care of his health.”

“The health and privacy of all our players is paramount to the Chicago Blackhawks organization,” continued Bowman. “We care about Jonathan, and we know how badly he wants to be with his teammates competing on the ice. We will provide further updates on his status as circumstances change and do not have a timetable for his return.”



The Blackhawks are scheduled to open the regular season Wednesday, January 13 at Tampa Bay.